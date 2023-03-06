Home » News » 3D-Printed Gun, Drugs Seized in North Kildonan

3D-Printed Gun, Drugs Seized in North Kildonan

March 6, 2023 2:11 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have arrested four people after a gun and drugs were seized from a home in North Kildonan.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Edison Avenue on Sunday night, where they seized:

  • A .40 calibre 3D-printed ghost handgun and ammunition
  • 17.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $7,750)
  • Approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,000)
  • Drug packaging materials and paraphernalia
  • Two ballistic vests

Two men, aged 39 and 48, along with two women, aged 25 and 40, face multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

All four suspects remain in police custody.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS