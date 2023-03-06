3D-Printed Gun, Drugs Seized in North Kildonan

Winnipeg police have arrested four people after a gun and drugs were seized from a home in North Kildonan.
Officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Edison Avenue on Sunday night, where they seized:
- A .40 calibre 3D-printed ghost handgun and ammunition
- 17.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $7,750)
- Approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,000)
- Drug packaging materials and paraphernalia
- Two ballistic vests
Two men, aged 39 and 48, along with two women, aged 25 and 40, face multiple firearm and drug-related charges.
All four suspects remain in police custody.