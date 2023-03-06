RCMP Break Up ‘Chaotic’ House Party in RM of Rosser

Manitoba RCMP say an “out-of-control” house party in the RM of Rosser resulted in several youths being injured.

Police were called to the Airbnb property on February 24, where one report said shots had been fired.

Officers arrived to find a “chaotic” scene, with many partygoers fleeing the area and empty liquor containers strewn about the ground.

One female youth approached police to say her friend was in need of emergency medical care. Police cleared all three floors of the home and made way for an ambulance to access the property.

Additional people were found outside needing medical treatment. A male and a female were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while another male was already at the hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained at the party.

Despite reports, it didn’t appear shots had been fired and no guns were located.

Police determined the party had been organized on Snapchat and many of those in attendance were unknown to each other. The home received thousands of dollars in damage.

“This is the second large youth party announced via social media that RCMP have seen in the last few months, and the trend is getting concerning,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Vrooman, area commander for Stonewall and Headingley RCMP.

“Young people are getting seriously injured. The danger these types of events pose is no laughing matter. The level of violence escalated quickly. My advice to those seeing these invitations is stay as far away as you can and advise police immediately.”

A party last year in East St. Paul resulted in a similar heavy police response, with many officers being assaulted by party-goers. Several police vehicles were also damaged.