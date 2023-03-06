Teen Fatally Shot in St. James: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Amherst Street at around 1 a.m. where two youths had been shot.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The younger boy was listed in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS(8477).