Tegan and Sara Returning to Winnipeg in July

Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara will return to Winnipeg this summer.

The sisters will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Monday, July 31.

Tegan and Sara are touring in support of their 10th studio album, Crybaby.

Tickets for the show start at $31 and go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.