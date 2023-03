Country music star Jon Pardi is coming to Winnipeg.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday, July 15 with special guest Lydia Sutherland.

Pardi’s fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, features his fifth #1 single “Last Night Lonely.”

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $45 plus fees.