Manitoba Pre-Election Budget Offers Tax Cuts, Higher Spending

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is promising almost $2 billion in new spending and major income tax cuts in a pre-election budget.

The fiscal plan boosts spending on health care, social services and other areas by an average of close to 10 per cent.

The budget also contains what the government calls the largest income tax cut in the province’s history, but much of it is scheduled to occur after the election slated for Oct. 3.

This year, the threshold at which individuals start to pay income tax will rise to $15,000 from about $10,000.

Next year, personal income tax brackets are to be moved higher, with the top bracket moving to $100,000 from almost $80,000

The threshold at which employers are charged a tax on their payroll is also to increase next year.

In health care, the province is expanding coverage of insulin pumps to all adults with diabetes.

More coming.