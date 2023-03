Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday in the 400 block of Beverley Street.

Police responded to the 400 block of Beverley Street at around 6 a.m., where officers found one woman deceased and an injured man. The second victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The homicide unit is investigating and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).