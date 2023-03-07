Former Winnipeg Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault

WINNIPEG — A former Acadia Junior High School teacher has been charged with sexual assault and luring a teenage student.

Winnipeg police received a report in October 2022 that a teacher at the school had formed an inappropriate relationship with a female student. Police say the relationship continued over seven months between 2021 and 2022 and included sexual communication over social media.

Police say on one occasion, the accused attempted to kiss the girl while at school. She pulled away and ran.

Jan Marcopined Laya, 32, of Winnipeg was arrested on March 4.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including invitation to sexual touching, luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor.

He was released from custody with conditions to not communicate with children under the age of 18.