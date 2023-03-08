Five Arrested in Portage la Prairie Drug Bust

Five people have been arrested after Manitoba RCMP seized drugs and cash from a home in Portage la Prairie.

Officers executed a search warrant on March 5, where they found approximately 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, Canadian currency and other drug paraphernalia.

Three women, aged 31, 35 and 48, are facing charges of two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Dana Dueck, 26, and Jeremy Whincup, 52, have been charged with similar offences.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.