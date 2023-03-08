Manitoba Provides $100K to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $100,000 to the Joy Smith Foundation to help the non-profit combat human trafficking.

The funding will support the organization’s ‘See the Trafficking Signs’ national awareness and education campaign intended to prevent Canadian youth from being lured into the sex trade.

“Sex trafficking is a growing concern in communities across Manitoba, particularly putting young girls and women at risk, and the key to stopping continued exploitation is through education, increasing awareness and encouraging people who see the signs of trafficking to speak up,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“This funding will help the Joy Smith Foundation expand its public education efforts and help more people recognize and avoid falling victim to this crime while also helping survivors recover and move forward in their lives.”

The campaign uses extensive paid and organic digital and social media, out-of-home executions, and in-school posters to educate on what can be done to help someone caught up in trafficking and increase awareness of nine key signs of sex trafficking.