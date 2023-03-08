Closing Arguments in Winnipeg Trial of Tetired Priest Charged with Indecent Assault

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Closing arguments in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a former residential school are expected to begin this morning in Winnipeg.

Arthur Masse, who is now 93, is charged with one count of indecent assault from when the woman was a 10-year-old student at the Fort Alexander Residential School north of the city.

RCMP say it is alleged the assault took place sometime between 1968 and 1970 and they received allegations of sexual abuse at the school in 2010.

On the first day of the judge-alone trial court heard from Victoria McIntosh, who testified how the alleged assault left her scared and sick to her stomach.

She says Masse followed her into a school bathroom, assaulted her and then told her not to tell anyone.

Masse, who testified in his own defence, says he is innocent.