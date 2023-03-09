Teen Charged in Rash of Downtown and West End Assaults

Winnipeg police have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to multiple violent assaults downtown and in the West End.

The assaults occurred in February and March, resulting in several people suffering injuries.

Police began investigating and identified one of two suspects believed responsible, but officers were unable to locate the person.

On Wednesday, the suspect turned himself into police and was arrested.

The Winnipeg teen is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and other offences.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).