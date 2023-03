Country music singer–songwriter Lainey Wilson is coming to Winnipeg this spring.

The CMA Awards’ 2022 female vocalist of the year will play at the Centennial Concert Hall on May 30.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through CentennialConcertHall.com. The venue presale begins on March 16, while Fast Lainers fan club members can purchase tickets starting Friday.