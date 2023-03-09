Manitoba Community Events Share in $323K Provincial Funding

WINNIPEG — Sixty-seven community events across the province are sharing in $323,000 in new funding.

The Manitoba government is contributing to the funds through the community celebrations program of the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund.

“From winter and seasonal celebrations to feasts, fairs and festivals to cultural concerts and performances, community-based events offer Manitobans exciting opportunities to come together to celebrate their own heritage and experience their neighbours’ heritage,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan.

“Our government is proud to support community organizations through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund, so more Manitobans can access quality programming and facilities in their community.”

Some of the events receiving funding include the Gimli International Film Festival, Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, Yuan Xiao Festival (Lantern Festival), and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s community celebration concert.

Applications for the fund are reviewed quarterly. The current intake is open until March 15.