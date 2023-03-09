Manitoba Looking to Allow Retailers to Sell Liquor

WINNIPEG — Milk, bread, eggs and liquor? Your trip to the grocery store could soon include alcohol.

The Manitoba government is proposing regulatory changes that would allow retail stores to sell liquor.

As part of a five-year pilot project, the province is hoping to modernize how Manitobans can purchase liquor and where. Currently, liquor can only be purchased from government-run Liquor Marts, while wine and beer can also be bought at specialty stores and vendors, respectively.

“Allowing the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba to license retail store operators would ensure proper oversight and regulatory compliance, while enabling retailers to offer new products to customers that would help grow businesses,” said Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith, minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

The proposed five-year liquor pilot project would determine eligible participants, the proximity and number of stores and display requirements for liquor.

Smith added that participating retailers would have to purchase liquor from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

The province says such changes would bring Manitoba in line with other Canadian jurisdictions, where the sale of liquor in retail stores is permitted.

Officials didn’t outline how liquor theft would be deterred as part of the pilot project. Manitoba saw a drastic increase in violent liquor thefts from Liquor Marts in recent years, resulting in the province introducing controlled entrances at stores that require photo identification.