Two Youths Arrested After Crashing Stolen Pickup Truck

Two female youths have been arrested after crashing a stolen pickup truck in Thompson.

Manitoba RCMP say the vehicle was left running in a driveway when it was taken on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after, the truck became stuck in a snowbank at Waterloo Avenue and Brandon Crescent. A motorist stopped to offer help and the stolen truck was freed, but not before sideswiping the other vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries.

The truck later got stuck on the shoulder of Highway 6 and then continued to drive erratically towards Thompson, where RCMP attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and continued speeding through the city, almost colliding with other motorists.

Police decided to end their pursuit due to the risk to public safety.

Officers soon located the vehicle stuck in the snow on Station Road.

Two females were arrested, including an 11-year-old girl, who couldn’t be charged.

A 12-year-old girl is facing several charges.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.