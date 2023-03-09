$3.4M in Heroin, Opium Seized in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Ten people have been charged following a drug investigation that netted $3.4 million worth of heroin, opium and approximately $500,000 in cash.

Winnipeg police worked with the Canada Border Services Agency on “Project Poppy” — two separate investigations — between September 2022 and February 2023.

In September, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Maples, where three people were arrested. Officers also seized drugs, cash and drug trafficking materials and paraphernalia from the home. Among the items seized were four opium-laced rugs containing 9.6 kilograms of opium worth an estimated $2 million.

The three suspects were all from Winnipeg and have been charged with several offences.

In December of last year, a second investigation tipped police to search a home in the Maples area. Two search warrants were executed on two residences, two vehicles and four financial institutions in Winnipeg and West St. Paul.

Seven people were arrested and police seized approximately $1.7 million in heroin/opium, nearly $500,000 in cash, $120,000 in gold jewelry, and other items.

All of the suspects were from Winnipeg and were released pending a future court date.

Overall, police laid more than 40 drug-related charges in the two investigations.

Anyone with further information regarding drug trafficking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

Watch Thursday’s news conference: