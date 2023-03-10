Greenwald Hired as New Voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have hired Doug Greenwald as the new voice of the team.

The veteran broadcaster will do play-by-play on CJNU 93.7 FM and takes over for Steve Schuster, who departed the Goldeyes organization earlier this year.

Greenwald, 48, spent the past 20 seasons with the Fresno Grizzlies who, until 2021 were members of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He has called regular season games for the San Francisco Giants in addition to broadcasting their spring training games for 12 years.

“Doug Greenwald’s career in professional baseball is in a category well beyond what you would normally see in the MLB Partner Leagues,” said Goldeyes president Sam Katz. “He has 20 years of experience calling Triple-A baseball as well as working Major League games.”

Katz says the Goldeyes went after the “big fish” in luring Greenwald to Winnipeg.

“After talking to Doug on many occasions it became very clear that he lives, eats, and breathes baseball.”

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on May 11 on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Winnipeg returns to Shaw Park for the home opener on May 19 against the Lake Country DockHounds.