Guns Seized, Seven Arrested in The Pas: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have arrested seven people after a cache of guns was found at a home in The Pas.

Officers were called to the residence on Hill Place early Tuesday morning for a report of an assault.

Police entered the home and immediately saw numerous unsecured firearms improperly stored and several were loaded. One firearm was later determined to have been stolen from a break-and-enter reported in 2022 in The Pas.

Seven people, five males and two females, were arrested and taken into police custody.

A search warrant was later executed by RCMP to seize firearms and explosives.

Police say the original report of an assault was found to be unsubstantiated.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.