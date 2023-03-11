Five People Charged with Illegal Hunting in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba conservation officials have charged five people with illegal hunting.

In a release issued on Friday, Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development says the incidents occurred last August and October, as well as in January of this year.

In the first two incidents, two bull boose were illegally killed in the Sarah Lake area of Duck Mountain Provincial Forest and Cowan areas, respectively.

A man from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation has been charged with killing a moose within a moose conservation closure area.

In the Cowan incident, conservation officers tracked down three locals and charged them with similar offences. The moose was seized and donated to a local food bank.

If convicted, all four people can be fined up to $25,000 or receive up to six months in jail, or both.

In January, a tip led officers in the Boissevain district to hunters travelling on snowmobiles hunting elk near Hilton. A male suspect from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa was issued a ticket for hunting big game without a licence and a ticket for hunting big game during a period of the year when it is prohibited with fines totalling $972. One firearm was also seized and the suspect faces a two-year hunting suspension of his game bird and big game licences.