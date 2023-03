WINNIPEG — An additional section of the Nestaweya River Trail has closed for the season due to warming weather.

The Forks says the trail has closed from Churchill Drive to the Norwood Bridge on the Red River.

This includes the walking, skating, and skiing trails. Access points in this area are also closed.

Last weekend, The Forks closed the section of the river trail from Hugo Docks to Donald Street Bridge on the Assiniboine River.

Further trail updates can be found by visiting TheForks.com.