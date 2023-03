Doobie Brothers to Play Winnipeg Concert in October

American rockers the Doobie Brothers are coming to Winnipeg in the fall.

The four-time Grammy Award winners will play the Canada Life Centre on Sunday, October 22.

The band is hitting a number of Canadian cities as part of their 50th-anniversary tour.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.