Suspect Charged in Pair of Downtown Winnipeg Stabbings

Winnipeg police have charged a man following two stabbings last Friday in the city’s downtown.

Police were called for a report of two men who had been stabbed in the area of Portage Avenue and Smith Street at around 5 p.m.

The first victim was stabbed while shopping in the 200 block of Portage Avenue when an unknown man inside the store confronted him with a knife, stabbed him and exited the store.

The second victim was stabbed by the same suspect while walking eastbound.

Officers located the intoxicated suspect near Portage Avenue and Garry Street. Both victims, in their 30s, were taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Julius Kincaid Kilbourne, 28, of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody.