Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a fire was deliberately set to the Rennie Hotel.

The blaze broke out on December 8, 2022 just before 4 a.m. on Winnora Avenue in Rennie, approximately 90 minutes east of Winnipeg.

The hotel was completely destroyed and investigators determined the cause to be arson.

Pelle Lambiase, 64, was arrested last Saturday and charged with one count of arson.

He was released to appear in court on May 1 in Beausejour.