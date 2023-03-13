Impaired Charges Laid in Fatal Manitoba Crash

Manitoba RCMP have laid impairing driving charges in a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman over the weekend.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Road 3 East and Highway 415, in the RM of Rockwood, last Friday afternoon.

According to police, a pickup truck travelling south on Road 3 East entered the intersection when it was unsafe to do so and collided with an SUV travelling east on Highway 415.

A female passenger in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 55-year-old man driving the SUV, along with a 91-year-old male passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All three were from Teulon.

The 29-year-old man driving the pickup, along with his 28-year-old male passenger, weren’t injured. Both men were from Stonewall.

The driver was arrested and is facing two impaired driving charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.