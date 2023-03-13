CFL, Blue Bombers Expected to Confirm 2025 Grey Cup in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Football League and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are expected to announce on Tuesday the city will host the 112th Grey Cup in 2025.

Perhaps the worst-kept secret in the CFL, the Blue Bombers are believed to host the game — and a week of festivities leading up to it — at IG Field for the first time since 2015.

League commissioner Randy Ambroise will be in Winnipeg for the announcement tomorrow morning, alongside Premier Heather Stefanson, Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller and other officials.

Hamilton will host the 2023 Grey Cup on November 19, while Vancouver plays host in 2024.