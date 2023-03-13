Winnipeg River Trail Closed for the Season

WINNIPEG — Another season has come and gone for the Nestaweya River Trail.

Officials with The Forks on Monday announced the popular winter river trail has closed.

The trail opened on January 1 and lasted 72 days — just three days shy of tying the record 75 days the trail was open in 2019. The shortest the trail has ever been open was 33 days in 2017.

“As Winnipeg’s meeting place we’re delighted to see so many folks using and loving this seasonal public amenity as they embrace winter,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“Thank you to everyone who ventured onto the trail this season, including the hard-working river trail team who monitored and maintained the walking, skating, and skiing paths. Thank you as well to The Winnipeg Foundation for their ongoing support of the river trail.”

Approximately 220,000 people used the river trail this winter.