Workers Compensation Board Staff Prepare to Strike

WINNIPEG — Staff at the Workers Compensation Board have given notice they intend to strike on March 21.

CUPE Local 1063 says the union has provided the WCB with five working days’ notice unless a fair deal can be reached between both sides.

“Staff at the WCB have been without a new contract for over two years,” said Bob Sawchyn, president of CUPE Local 1063 representing approximately 450 staff at the WCB.

“It is unacceptable that our employer continues to drag its feet and refuses to offer a fair deal that works for workers–we have reached an impasse at the table and are now in a strike position.”

The union represents approximately 450 staff at the WCB throughout Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

“Never in our over 50-year history with the WCB has CUPE ever had to commence strike action, but we are ready because all workers deserve better,” added Sawchyn.