Manitoba Government Employee Facing Charges in Large-Scale Drug Bust

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba government employee is facing bribery and conspiracy charges for his alleged involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP have arrested more than 20 people in Manitoba and Ontario as part of an investigation dubbed Project Dawgpound.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of drugs, including cocaine, carfentanil and crystal methamphetamine, as well as firearms, vehicles and illegal cigarettes.

Among those charged was an employee for an investigation unit within Manitoba Finance.

RCMP say officers determined police intelligence was being leaked and narrowed it down to the government investigator.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with bribery of officers, breach of trust by a public officer and conspiracy to evade payment.