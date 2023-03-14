Children Kidnapped During Brief Stolen Vehicle Chase

WINNIPEG — Two children became caught up in a stolen vehicle chase on Monday night when a vehicle was taken from the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot at around 10 p.m. when a woman opened the driver’s door and took off. Two children were inside at the time and pleaded with the suspect to stop the vehicle. Police say the woman continued driving until letting the children out about 10 minutes later.

Officers spotted the vehicle at 10:49 p.m. near Ness Avenue and Century Street, but the driver sped away.

Air 1 was called in and maintained a visual on the suspect until police on the ground could catch up.

Police later found the vehicle at Erin Street and Richard Avenue, where the suspect side-swiped a cruiser car and continued to flee.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the suspect was spotted driving on Pembina Highway when she struck another vehicle causing both vehicles to spin out of control. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, and the suspect continued to speed away.

About two minutes later, the suspect struck another vehicle on Grant Avenue at Stafford Street. She fled on foot and was located in the area by police.

Meghan Deanna Harper, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous offences. She remains in custody.