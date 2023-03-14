Winnipeg to Host 112th Grey Cup in 2025

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Football League has selected Winnipeg to host the 112th Grey Cup in 2025.

It will be the fifth time the city has played host to the CFL’s championship game — the most recent being in 2015.

“As a proud Winnipegger, I’m absolutely elated to announce the return of the Grey Cup to my hometown,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I’m thrilled for the city, the entire province of Manitoba and, of course, for all of our incredible fans across the country. Hosting the Grey Cup is a tremendous honour, and I was blown away by the Blue Bombers’ plans to engage the community and put on an unforgettable celebration of our great game. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

The successful bid for Winnipeg to host will include week-long fanfare and celebration at the annual Grey Cup Festival in November 2025.

Winnipeg first hosted the Grey Cup in 1991 — the 79th edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. The championship returned to Manitoba’s capital in 1998, 2006 and most recently, in 2015. IG Field will be playing host to the championship game for the second time.

“We’re ready to once again show the country that Manitoba knows how to throw a party and welcome CFL fans,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO, Winnipeg Football Club.

Manitoba, the Grey Cup is coming back to Winnipeg in 2025. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/8iv5l2TrRm — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 14, 2023