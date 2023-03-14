Winnipeg Firefighters Tackle Four Blazes in 12 Hours

Winnipeg firefighters were kept hopping overnight responding to four separate fires within 12 hours.

The first blaze broke out just after 7 p.m. at a two-storey home in the 200 block of Powers Street.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution as crews tackled the fire using an aerial ladder.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

At around 8 p.m., firefighters were called to the 100 block of Morrow Avenue for a three-storey apartment building fire.

Residents were temporarily sheltered on Winnipeg Transit buses. Paramedics assessed one patient on scene, but they didn’t require hospitalization.

No damage estimates are available. It’s believed the fire was accidental and related to cooking.

At around the same time Monday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a residential fire in 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside, declaring the fire under control at 8:25 p.m. Everyone safely self-evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Early Tuesday morning, a vacant home in the 500 block of Spence Street became engulfed in flames.

WFPS ordered an emergency demolition of this building due to its structural instability and to ensure firefighters can access the remaining small areas of fire within the structure.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury on scene and was assessed by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.