Chris Jericho to Be Honoured by City, Province

“I’m from Winnipeg, you idiot.”

Local wrestling superstar Chris Jericho is being honoured by the city and province ahead of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) inaugural Winnipeg show tonight.

Mayor Scott Gillingham will present Jericho with a special honour at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend, although space is limited.

Jericho will then meet with Premier Heather Stefanson to receive a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Manitoba). The private afternoon event isn’t open to the public.

Jericho is a hometown name and has accomplished much more than winning wrestling championships. The Westwood-raised athlete is also an actor, musician, bestselling author, podcaster and television personality.

He is best known for his time with the WWE, where he became a six-time world champion.

Limited tickets remain for AEW’s “Dynamite” at Canada Life Centre tonight. Jericho will headline the event with fellow Winnipegger Kenny Omega. The broadcast will be carried live on TSN 2 beginning at 7 p.m. CT