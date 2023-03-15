Stefanson Tied for Least-Popular Premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson remains at the low end of the pole among her provincial counterparts.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute shows Stefanson has a 25 percent approval rating. She is joined for a tie with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who also is approved of by one-quarter of his constituents.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is enjoying the greatest approval at 62 percent, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (60 percent), and Quebec Premier François Legault (55 percent) round out the top three.

“Fortunately for Stefanson and the Progressive Conservative government, the provincial election is not expected until October,” pollsters said. “As time ticks along on a potential political turnaround, Stefanson has announced a reduction in personal income tax, alongside billions in health-care spending in her government’s election-year budget.”

The survey was conducted online from March 6-13 among a sample of 4,899 Canadian adults. The margin of error is +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, for comparison purposes only.