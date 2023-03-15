Goldeyes Sign Winnipeg Pitcher Marc-André Habeck

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have gone local to find their newest pitcher.

The Fish on Wednesday announced the signing of right-handed pitcher and Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck.

Habeck pitched for Parma in the Italian Serie A in 2022, where he went 7-0 with a 2.14 earned run average in 17 appearances. He also played for Parma in 2019 as well as Padova – also in the Italian Serie A – in 2018.

The 29-year-old has represented France in World Baseball Classic Qualifying in 2022 and the European Championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Marc-André has had a quite a journey and has earned this opportunity with hard work and perseverance,” said Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert.

“He’s pitched in important games at the international level and had the experience of competing in the American Association in 2021. We’re looking forward to seeing Marc-André and have him continue his journey with the Goldeyes.”

Habeck is the third Canadian signed by the Goldeyes in 2023, joining right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta) and left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke (Peterborough, Ontario).