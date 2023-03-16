CentrePort on Track with $18M Federal Investment

A Winnipeg-area rail park is receiving $18 million from the federal government to improve the transport of goods in North America.

CentrePort Canada will undertake the project to strengthen intermodal connectivity in Winnipeg.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Wednesday.

“The development of the rail park at CentrePort Canada will reduce congestion and enhance the flow of goods across the country, resulting in significant economic benefits for the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region and for Manitoba,” said Alghabra.

The project, the CentrePort Canada Rail Park, is a 665-acre development, located in the RM of Rosser, that combines industrial space with logistics infrastructure.

The project’s funding will go toward a second mainline switch, several kilometres of additional track, a lift station, and connections to access roads.

“This investment in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park development enhances intermodal connectivity in the Winnipeg capital region and helps to fully realize the vision for the largest trimodal inland port in the heart of North America,” said Chris Lorenc, director, CentrePort Canada Inc. board of directors.