Churchill Lauded by TIME Among ‘Greatest Places’

Churchill, Manitoba is being singled out as a “northern wonder” after being featured by TIME.

The publication has included the popular Manitoba destination among its ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’ list.

The town is not only famous for being able to see polar bears in their natural habitat but beluga whale migration as well as northern lights viewing.

Brooklyn-based journalist Nicholas DeRenzo travelled to Churchill last August as part of a trip supported by Travel Manitoba and Churchill tour operator Frontiers North Adventures.

“For wildlife experiences in North America, there is not another place that offers travellers such an up-close, front-row view as Churchill,” DeRenzo says. “Best of all, in the era of over-tourism, Churchill’s outfitters are innovating in creative ways that make you feel good about your impact as a visitor, from the new electric Tundra Buggy to conservation-focused tours alongside real scientists.”

Churchill is just one of the 50 destinations featured, which also include Jerusalem, Kyoto, and Mexico City, among others.

“It’s no surprise to see Churchill on a list of spectacular locations from around the globe. Anyone who has been to Churchill knows this is a world-class place to visit,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

The complete list of the World’s Greatest Places can be found on the TIME website. It will also be included in an upcoming print edition in a couple of weeks.