Manitoba RCMP have charged two people in connection with a homicide last March in Moose Lake.

An 18-year-old man was found severely injured at a residence in the community on March 5, 2022. His death was determined to be a homicide.

Dion Campbell, 22, along with a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with manslaughter. Both suspects are from Moose Lake.

Campbell was arrested on February 24, while the youth was taken into custody on Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate.