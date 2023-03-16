Royal Winnipeg Ballet Receives $2M for Campus Modernization

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing $2 million for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet to expand its campus.

The funding, announced on Thursday, will help the RWB to modernize its space to improve efficiency, accessibility, inclusivity, and safety.

“Dancers and dance-makers of all ages, levels, backgrounds, and abilities come to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet campus to discover, explore, and share their talent and creativity,” said André Lewis, artistic director and CEO, Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

“A place of inspiration, education, and connection, the RWB campus is a landmark of culture and the arts in Manitoba, and we are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for their support of our important expansion and modernization plan.”

The funding from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will support renovations and specialized equipment purchases in the current project phase, with a specific focus on the RWB’s dance studios and its public performance space, the Founder’s Studio.