Winnipeg Firefighters Douse Three Fires in an Hour

WINNIPEG — It was another busy night for Winnipeg firefighters on Wednesday as crews responded to three residential fires within the span of an hour.

Crews first rushed to a two-storey home in the 600 block of Young Street just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home upon arriving at the scene and attacked the fire from inside.

The cause remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Five minutes later, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a condominium in the 0-100 block of Tim Sale Drive.

Crews found smoke inside the building and had the blaze under control in roughly 15 minutes.

It’s believed the fire was accidental and related to an item near a baseboard heater. Damages were mostly contained to one suite. No injuries were reported.

At around 7:09 p.m., crews were called to an apartment building fire in the 700 block of Consol Avenue.

When they arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters helped to ventilate the building.

The cause was deemed to be accidental and related to cooking. No injuries were reported.