Suspect Fires Gun During Winnipeg Business Robbery

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect they say fired a gun while robbing a business on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a store in the 200 block of Watt Street.

Police received a report the suspect had fired the gun and then fled on foot.

Numerous officers, as well as Air 1, attended the scene.

Police say it’s believed a masked suspect entered the store and chose several items. While checking out, he pointed a gun at a female employee and fired the weapon at her side. He then stole cash and merchandise. The employee wasn’t injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).