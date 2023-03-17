Spiring Stepping Down from ED Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Dayna Spiring, who has led Economic Development Winnipeg for more than seven years, will depart the organization this summer.

EDW on Friday announced Spiring will step down from her role as president and CEO in the coming months.

Spiring has been the force — and often public face — to steer tourism to Winnipeg, champion major events, attract talent to the city and mobilize the local business community.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built at EDW,” Spiring said in a statement.

“Since joining the organization our revenues have more than doubled, our mandate has continued to expand and we have assembled a talented team of professionals who are some of the best in the country at what they do. Every day, we are selling Winnipeg to the world, showcasing our many advantages to visitors and investors, and we are positioning our city on the global stage. I believe the organization has never been stronger and now seems like the right time to pass the baton.”

EDW has retained People First HR Services to lead the search for the organization’s next leader.