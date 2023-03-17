Home » Sports » Sea Bears Sign Former CEBL Champion Osayande

Sea Bears Sign Former CEBL Champion Osayande

March 17, 2023 12:27 PM | Sports


Shane Osayande - Winnipeg Sea Bears

(WINNIPEG SEA BEARS / HANDOUT)

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed former CEBL champion Shane Osayande as the team‘s newest member.

The 6’7″ forward will join the club for its inaugural season at Canada Life Centre this spring.

“We are very excited to welcome Shane to the Sea Bears for our inaugural season. His experience and success in this league, especially as a former CEBL champion, will be invaluable to our team,” said
Jason Smith, president, Winnipeg Sea Bears Basketball Club.

The Toronto-born athlete joins the Sea Bears after a season overseas, where he averaged 9.5 points and 11.8 rebounds with Champville of the Lebanese Division A League.


