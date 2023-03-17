Police Make Arrest in St. Vital Sexual Assaults

Winnipeg police have made an arrest related to a sexual assault late last year in the St. Vital area.

While investigating the attack on a female youth in the Worthington neighbourhood on December 19, two additional sexual assaults were reported.

On Tuesday, a teenage girl was followed into an apartment in the Beliveau neighbourhood by an unknown male just before 5 p.m. Police say the suspect grabbed the girl and kissed her before fleeing the scene as she screamed for help.

On Wednesday, a woman in her 20s was followed into an apartment in the Beliveau neighbourhood. When she later went to leave the building, the suspect grabbed her from behind. He covered her mouth, pulled her to the ground, and touched her in an unwanted sexual manner. The suspect fled as the woman screamed for help.

Police arrested a suspect on Thursday and charged him in all three incidents.

The man, who hasn’t been named, is charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.