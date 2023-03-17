UWinnipeg Welcomes Return of Graduation Pow Wow

The University of Winnipeg is holding its first in-person graduation pow wow in four years this weekend.

Approximately 40 to 50 Indigenous students will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon at the Duckworth Centre.

“We’re overjoyed that it’s back — it’s going to be a fantastic celebration,” said Tanis McLeod Kolisnyk, Aboriginal student services coordinator at the Aboriginal Student Services Centre.

“The thing about the Graduation Pow Wow is that the community is coming alongside our students, and to me, that’s such an important part of being in a relationship with each other.”

The 18th annual tradition celebrates the academic achievements of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students graduating during spring convocation on June 19 and 20.

The day will start with a pipe ceremony led by Elder Dan Thomas at 11 a.m., followed by the grand entry at 12:30 p.m.

UWinnipeg graduates will be honoured at 1:30 p.m., followed by pow wow dancing that includes jingle, traditional, fancy, and grass specialties. The day will conclude with a community feast at 6 p.m.