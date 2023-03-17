Goldeyes Add Three to Shore Up 2023 Roster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced three additions to the team’s 2023 roster on Friday.

The Fish re-signed left-handed pitcher RJ Martinez, while adding infielders Chris Burgess and Keith Torres.

Martinez joined the Goldeyes last spring immediately after completing his final year at Minot State University. He California posted an impressive 8-5 win-loss record with a 4.84 earned run average.

“We’re thrilled to have RJ back with the Goldeyes,” said manager Greg Tagert.

“It was a great find by Rick Forney to bring him in mid-season coming off his college career. RJ immediately proved he could pitch at this level, competing extremely well during the Goldeyes’ playoff run.”

Burgess spent the 2022 season with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The 25-year-old hit .189 with a five home runs and 14 runs batted in — both career highs. Burgess played two seasons in the Orioles’ system, reaching as high as Double-A Bowie in 2021.

Torres finished a five-year career at California State University, Sacramento in 2022. The Waipahu, Hawaii native posted a .249 career batting average along with 38 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs.