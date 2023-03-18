Woman Sexually Assaulted Outside Winnipeg Law Courts

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted outside the Provincial Law Courts Building on Friday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. when an unknown man began to follow her.

As the victim reached the Kennedy Street entrance of the building, the suspect approached her and a struggle ensued. Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect touched the victim on the lower body. He then fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers met with the victim suffering from an upper-body injury sustained in the physical assault. She was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 5’9” with a larger build and long dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket at the time. No race description is available.

The Winnipeg police sex crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information, or who may have surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).