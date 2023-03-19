Suspect Rolls Vehicle Trying to Evade Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a suspect rolled the vehicle he was driving while attempting to evade a traffic stop on Highway 7 this week.

Police were investigating firearms and drugs when they tried to stop a suspect vehicle in the RM of Rosser on Wednesday.

When the driver wouldn’t stop, other officers became involved in the chase and deployed a spike belt. The equipment damaged all four tires, but the suspect continued to drive towards Winnipeg on the flat tires. While attempting to make a sharp turn, the vehicle went off the road and rolled.

Three people inside refused to get out, but did exit the vehicle after a short time and were taken into custody.

All three adults were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Officers seized approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm with the serial number filed off, brass knuckles, a knife and bear spray.

Two of the adults were released without charges.

The driver of the vehicle, Eric Moar, 28, from the RM of Rockwood, has been charged with numerous offences. He remains in custody.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.