Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Relaunches Grant Program

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is relaunching a popular grant program to spur activity and events in the city’s core.

The Host It Downtown grant has offered $20,000 grants to non-profits, businesses or individual event organizers since 2015.

“When downtown is full of people, it drives economic activity. One of the ways to attract people to the city’s core is through events and unique experiences,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We hope this financial support will encourage more event organizers to choose downtown for their indoor or outdoor event.”

The BIZ says the grant aims to increase downtown visitation, offer unique experiences not found anywhere else and celebrate the diversity of the community.

The Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club took advantage of the grant to hold a unique, free and family-friendly event at Blue Note Park last year.

“The more events downtown, the more the whole community benefits,” said owner John Scoles. “It means a lot to have the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ support the neighbourhood by helping to fund events here.”

Rotating application deadlines are in effect for events starting May 1 and running up until April 2024. For details, visit DowntownWinnipegBIZ.com.