Man Stabbed with Hypodermic Needle at Winnipeg Restaurant

Winnipeg police have charged a woman after a restaurant patron was stabbed with a hypodermic needle on Sunday.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West at around noon for a man stabbed with a needle.

Police say the victim was waiting in line to order food when he was stabbed from behind by an unknown woman.

The victim attempted to distract the suspect while police were called.

Jessie Kayla Genaille, 34, of Winnipeg has been charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order. She remains in custody.

The same suspect was charged in 2018 with a similar offence after a woman was stabbed in the arm with a needle at St. Vital Centre.

The victim received medical attention for precautionary measures.